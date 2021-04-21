Indonesian submarine with 53 on board missing after expected torpedo test

Jakarta — Indonesia's military said Wednesday that it had asked Singapore and Australia for help in the search for a submarine with 53 crew aboard after losing contact with the vessel off the coast of Bali.

"It's true that the KRI Nanggala 402 lost contact since early this morning around 3:00 am," said First Admiral Julius Widjojono. He said the Indonesian navy was searching for the sub.

The Indonesian navy submarine KRI Nanggala-402 sails past during preparations for the anniversary of Indonesia's military, September 25, 2014 in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia. Anadolu Agency/Getty

"We know the area but it's quite deep," Widjojono said.

The Reuters news agency, citing an Indonesian navy spokesperson, said the German-made submarine had been conducting a torpedo drill north of the island of Bali early Wednesday morning, but never reported the results as it should have.

Reuter said the submarine was built in 1978, but completely overhauled in South Korea in 2012.