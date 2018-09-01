CBSN
CBS/AP September 1, 2018, 11:35 PM

Indiana wrong-way crash leaves 4 dead, including child

Four people were killed, including a child, in a wrong-way crash Saturday morning on Indiana Toll Road near Gary, state police said. Three children are critically injured. 

According to CBS Chicago, a driver in a Toyota with no headlights was heading west in the east bound lane of the Indiana Toll Road here near Grant Street in Gary. The Toyota slammed into a Jeep with a father, mother and four children inside, police said. 

The victims in the Jeep have been identified as Octavio Chavez-Renovato, 45, of Chicago; his wife Eva Gonzales, 34; and son Luis, 14, died at the scene, Indiana State Police spokeswoman Sgt. Ann Wojas told the Chicago Tribune

Police say three daughters of the couple, 10-year-old Emily, 11-year-old Damaris and 7-month-old Florali, sustained serious to critical injuries and were airlifted to hospitals in nearby Chicago. Police said the youngest child was in a safety seat. 

The driver of the Toyota has been identified as Tiara Davis, 25. She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

State police said they are waiting on a toxicology report. 

