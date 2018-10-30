3 children killed in crash at Indiana school bus stop - live updates

ROCHESTER, Ind. -- Three children were struck and killed by a pickup truck in northern Indiana as they were about to board a school bus, the state police said. Sgt. Tony Slocum said four children were preparing to board a Tippecanoe Valley School Corp. bus at about 7 a.m. Tuesday when they were hit by the pickup truck on a two-lane road near Rochester, about 100 miles north of Indianapolis.

Slocum said three of the children died at the scene and the fourth was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital. Their names and ages haven't been released.

Slocum didn't say which school the children attend. Police are interviewing the woman who was driving the pickup.

Slocum called the accident a "terrible tragedy."

