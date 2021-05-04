How to help India during its devastating COVID-19 crisis

The COVID-19 crisis continues to devastate India as the official death toll nears 220,000, with many suspecting the actual toll is far higher.

There is a dire vaccine shortage, extremely low oxygen and PPE supplies, and mass cremations are taking place. The anger directed at the government for the slow response is growing daily. The U.S. recently restricted travel from the country.

As the world steps up amid calls to aid India, domestic cricket league team Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday announced an initiative to donate money toward "healthcare infrastructure related to oxygen support" across the country. The team will also sport special blue uniforms paying tribute to frontline workers, and then auction off the signed jerseys to raise funds for the initiative.

For those looking for a way to contribute directly to relief efforts, below is a list of organizations seeking donations that are providing oxygen, food, medical supplies, PPE and other forms of support to India: