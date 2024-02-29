2 Missouri police officers shot and wounded

Two Missouri police officers were shot and wounded outside of Independence, the Independence Police Department said Thursday. Shots were reported outside a residence and the police officers were taken for medical treatment, authorities said.

The Jackson County Sheriff said a civil processing officer was also on the scene. Area schools were placed on lockdown for approximately 20 minutes because of the large police presence in the area, according to a spokesperson for the Fort Osage R-1 School District.

Independence, about 25 minutes from Kansas City, is home to the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library & Museum

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.