In-N-Out to open restaurants in Tennessee by 2026, company says

Popular West Coast chain In-N-Out Burger is continuing to move east, announcing Tuesday that it plans to open restaurants in Tennessee by 2026.

The Tennessee locations will be the chain's first expansion east of Texas. In-N-Out also plans to open a corporate office in Franklin, Tennessee, by 2026 — a $125.5 million investment, according to the Tennessee governor's office.

"For many years, we've heard requests from our customers in Tennessee to consider opening locations near them, further east than we've ever been," said In-N-Out owner and president Lynsi Snyder in a statement. "Our customers are our most important asset at In-N-Out, and we very much look forward to serving them in years to come, and becoming part of the wonderful communities in The Volunteer State."

Snyder is the sole granddaughter of In-N-Out's founders, Harry and Esther Snyder.

"In every decision I make, I always consider what my family would want," Snyder added in the news release. "I have no doubt that my grandparents, dad and uncle would be proud of this decision to grow our associate family and serve even more amazing customers beginning in Nashville and the surrounding areas."

The iconic burger chain, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary later this year, started as a stand in Southern California in 1948. It now operates 385 restaurants throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon and Colorado. In-N-Out continues to be family owned and operated by the Snyder family, and does not franchise its businesses.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said in a statement that he is excited about In-N-Out's expansion, which he expects will add 277 new jobs.

"Tennessee's unmatched business climate, skilled workforce and central location make our state the ideal place for this family-run company to establish its first eastern United States hub," Lee said. "We thank In-N-Out for planting roots in Williamson County and creating new jobs for Tennesseans."