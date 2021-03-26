Lawmakers take dueling trips to border amid concerns about migrant surge

Republican Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn and Democratic Congressman Joaquin Castro are leading dueling delegations of lawmakers to the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas on Friday, amid concerns over the surge of unaccompanied minors crossing the border.

Cruz said at a press conference on Wednesday that the purpose of the trip was to "see firsthand the crisis that is unfolding" on the border. Seventeen Republican senators are joining Cruz and Cornyn on a tour of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility in Donna, Texas. Cruz posted a late-night video to Twitter on Thursday apparently depicting the border, and he claimed that "human traffickers & cartel members" were "yelling at us across the Rio Grande and preparing to cross."

Meanwhile, Castro is leading a group of six Democratic House members to a Health and Human Services facility in Carrizo Springs, Texas. In a tweet on Friday morning, Castro said that the purpose of his trip was to ensure that children housed in the facility are "treated humanely."

Although border facilities are equipped to care for children while case workers try to unite them with parents or relatives in the U.S., there is not enough space to handle the influx of unaccompanied minors due in part to coronavirus restrictions. Many children are being held for over 72 hours, which is beyond the legal limit.

For the most part, journalists have not been permitted to visit Border Patrol facilities to document the conditions. However, one network camera was allowed inside one of the facilities run by the Department of Health and Human Services and located in Carrizo Springs, where Castro's delegation is visiting.

More than 16,500 unaccompanied migrant children were in federal custody as of early Wednesday. More than 11,500 of those children were being housed in shelters and emergency housing sites, while another 5,000 were stranded in overcrowded Border Patrol facilities, which the Biden administration has said are not appropriate for minors. The Biden administration has also launched a large-scale effort to open more than 16,000 emergency beds for migrant children.

Republicans have blamed Mr. Biden for the surge, claiming that he is encouraging people to cross the border by rolling back immigration policies instated under Mr. Trump. At his first press conference as president on Thursday, Mr. Biden made it clear he has no regret about ending his predecessor's border policies and dismissed the idea that his rollbacks caused the influx of asylum seekers.

"I make no apologies for ending programs that did not exist before Trump became president that have an incredibly negative impact on the law, international law as well as on human dignity," Mr. Biden said. The president also said that all migrants should be turned back at the border, except for unaccompanied children.

The two trips to the border followed a meeting of bipartisan group of senators on Wednesday to discuss a possible legislative solution to reform the nation's immigration system. The gathering, organized by Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, opened lines of communication between both parties to discuss a legislative path forward, aides told CBS News.

Camilo Montoya-Galvez and Jack Turman contributed to this report.