Boston Celtics suspend head coach Ime Udoka for entire 2022-23 season
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has been suspended for the entire 2022-23 season, the team announced Thursday. The suspension is the result of "violations of team policies," the Celtics said in a statement.
The suspension takes effect immediately and "a decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date," the team said.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.
