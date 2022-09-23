Watch CBS News
U.S.

Boston Celtics suspend head coach Ime Udoka for entire 2022-23 season

/ CBS News

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has been suspended for the entire 2022-23 season, the team announced Thursday. The suspension is the result of "violations of team policies," the Celtics said in a statement.

The suspension takes effect immediately and "a decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date," the team said.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

First published on September 22, 2022 / 9:39 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.