Police identify vehicle and driver allegedly involved in fatal Illinois semi-truck crash

Illinois State Police have identified the vehicle and driver believed to be involved in the fatal collision that caused a cargo tank carrying 7,500 gallons of anhydrous ammonia to overturn on U.S. Highway 40 in Illinois last week.

Investigators were able to identify the vehicle and driver through information provided by the community, police said in a news release.

"Thank you to the communities of Montrose and Teutopolis, and everyone who provided information," ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said in a statement. "The information we received from the community has been instrumental in identifying the vehicle and driver believed to be involved in this case."

Police said the investigation into the collision is ongoing and there was currently no additional information available.

On Sept. 29 a cargo tank carrying 7,500 gallons of anhydrous ammonia was in an accident that involved "multiple" vehicles about a half-mile east of Teutopolis, Illinois, on U.S. Highway 40, authorities said.

The impact of the accident caused the cargo tank to start leaking, which prompted the evacuation of 500 people, according to a news release from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

On Monday, the Effingham County Coroner's Office released the names of the five people killed due to exposure to anhydrous ammonia. Six other people were hospitalized.

The victims were identified as Danny J. Smith, 67, of New Haven, Missouri, Vasile Cricovan, 31, of Twinsburg, Ohio, Kenneth Bryan, 34, of Teutopolis, Illinois, Rosie Bryan, 7, of Beecher City, Illinois, and Walker Bryan, 10, of Beecher City, Illinois.

At a news conference Sunday afternoon, NTSB board member Tom Chapman said a preliminary investigation determined the accident was caused when the driver of a semi-truck pulled to the right of the road in reaction to another vehicle.

The truck rolled over, compromising the cargo tank carrying the ammonia, Chapman said.

The cargo tank was punctured after it collided with a parked utility trailer, causing about half of the tank's 7,500 gallons of anhydrous ammonia to leak, according to Chapman.

The investigative team will be on the scene for four to six days and a preliminary report is expected to be published in about 30 days, according to Chapman. Final reports take from 12-24 months to complete.