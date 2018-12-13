One for the record books? Hunter kills what could be largest buck ever shot in U.S.

A hunter in Illinois may have shot the largest buck ever in the United States, CBS Chicago/CBS Local reports. Keith Szableswki from Johnston City shot the buck during the first days of shotgun season in mid-November, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources said.

If it becomes certified, the 51-point buck would break the current record, which was set in 2016 by a 27-year-old farmer from Gallatin, Tennessee. Stephen Tucker shot that 47-point buck with a muzzleloader, according to USA TODAY.

The points will officially be scored by a panel of judges in July, Farm Week Now reported.

Szablewski, a 29-year law enforcement veteran, has been deer hunting for four years, according to Farm Week Now.