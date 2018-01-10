Ikea ad reveals coupon when pregnant women pee on it

LOS ANGELES -- Ikea's first new ad for 2018 is interactive. The ad, running in Amelia Magazine, one of Sweden's most influential magazine's for women, features a popular item – a crib – and a message that might draw a double take, CBS Los Angeles reports.

"Peeing on this ad may change your life."

The ad doubles as a pregnancy test. And if the ad does determine the adventurous reader is pregnant, then the now-positive pregnancy test/ad will reveal a coupon.

The concept has some doubters on social media. But the idea was mostly met with skepticism for the logistics of using the so-called coupon.

No, @Ikea. No one wants to pee on a magazine ad to get a coupon code. Just no. https://t.co/cCQM81c6p3 — Tricina 🏳️‍🌈 (@tricina) January 10, 2018

*hits joint* “hey...hey steve...we should— you know pregnancy tests, what if...what if we made a pregnancy test ad that women could pee on...*hits joint again*...then they can give the cashier the pee-covered ad in exchange for a surprise” https://t.co/4fhqWUwS60 — 𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕣𝕝𝕚𝕖 (@rebelremus) January 10, 2018