At least 2 dead as planes collide over Idaho lake, crash into water

At least two people died when two planes collided over Lake Coeur d'Alene in Idaho Sunday then crashed into the water, the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said. As many as six others may be missing.

The planes went down near Powderhorn Bay at about 2:20 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.

Two bodies were pulled from the water and a search was on for other possible victims. The identities of the deceased haven't been determined.

The office was working to verify initial reports that there were eight people on the planes. Investigators don't think anyone survived the crash.

Both planes have been located by the office's sonar team, in 127 feet of water.

Floating debris was found and there was a "pretty bad oil slick" on the water, Sheriff's Lieutenant Ryan Higgins told CBS Spokane, Washington affiliate KREM-TV.

I’m at Sun-Up Bay in Idaho where Sheriffs have been out on the water for hours. Two planes collided into each other over Lake CDA and there’s been two confirmed fatalities. Search operations will be taking place throughout the night as boat traffic has calmed down @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/6il4BCER2o — Brandon T. Jones (@BrandonTJones_) July 6, 2020

Patrick Pearce told The (Spokane) Spokesman-Review he saw two single-engine planes approaching each other some 800 to 900 feet above the water. Pearce, who's a pilot, said he could tell from the sounds of the engines they were going fairly fast before hitting and crashing.

The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation, officials said.