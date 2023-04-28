Surviving roommate in Idaho murders agrees to speak to Bryan Kohberger's attorneys

One of the roommates who survived the slayings of four Idaho students in their off-campus residence in November has agreed to an interview with suspect Bryan Kohberger's defense counsel, according to a Wednesday court filing obtained by CBS News.

Bethany Funke, 21, will meet with Kohberger's attorneys in Reno, Nevada, in lieu of appearing in court in Idaho for a preliminary hearing, the filing said. The suspect's attorneys had subpoenaed Funke to appear before the Second Judicial Court in Idaho on June 28, arguing she had information "exculpatory to the defendant." Kohberger's preliminary hearings are scheduled to start on June 26.

Funke, who lived on the east side of the first floor of the King Road residence, where Madison Mogen and her friend Kaylee Goncalves, both 21, and Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, both 20, were fatally stabbed told investigators in an unsealed police report that on Nov. 13, the occupants were home by 2 a.m., and asleep in their rooms by 4 a.m.

Attorneys for Funke filed a motion last week in district court in Washoe County, Nevada —– Funke's hometown — to quash a request by the suspect's public defender.

The motion argued the preliminary hearing is set to establish probable cause and should not become a "mini-trial."

No date was specified in the court filings for the Reno, Nevada meetings.