3-year-old birthday girl dies from injuries in Idaho stabbing

A 3-year-old girl has died from her injuries after a man went on a stabbing rampage at her birthday party in Boise, Idaho, authorities said Monday. Five other children were injured in the attack, along with three adults who rushed to their defense Saturday evening.

One victim has been released from the hospital while seven others remain hospitalized with serious or critical injuries, the Boise Police Department said in a news release. They said they would not be releasing the name of the child killed until "additional notifications have been made."

Timmy Kinner, 30, of Los Angeles, was charged with first-degree murder at a Monday afternoon court appearance. He was arrested near the scene Saturday and is being held without bond at Ada County Jail.

The attack Saturday evening took place at an apartment complex home to refugee families. Kinner is not a refugee, police said, but he temporarily lived at the complex until he was asked to leave on Friday. They said he returned Saturday when the young girl was having her party a few doors down from where he had stayed.

Meiying Wu/Idaho Statesman via AP

"Our victims are some of the newest members of our community. They're victims of their past homes who have fled violence from Syria, Iraq and Ethiopia," Boise Police Chief William Bones said at a news conference Sunday. "This was an attack against those who are most vulnerable -- our children."

Bones said investigators have not yet found evidence that would indicate the attack was a hate crime but said they would be looking into that possibility due to the "nature of the location and the victims."

Boise Mayor David Bieter said he was heartbroken to learn of the young girl's death.

"The thought of a happy occasion like a child's birthday party being turned into the darkest of sorrows in such a vicious way is almost unfathomable," Bieter said in a statement. "I know every Boisean joins me in sending our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones, as well as continued thoughts and prayers to the other eight victims recovering from their injuries."