Police identify two homicide victims believed to be related to Idaho inmate escape

A pair of men allegedly killed by an Idaho inmate who escaped custody this week with the help of an accomplice have been identified.

James L. Mauney, 83, and 72-year-old Gerald "Don" Henderson were killed near their homes during the massive manhunt for Skylar Meade, who escaped from Idaho Department of Corrections custody, allegedly with assistance from Nicholas Umphenour, Idaho State Police said. The homicide victims were discovered in Nez Perce and Clearwater, police said.

Officials believe James L. Mauney, 83, was murdered by escaped Idaho suspects. Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse

Mauney, of Juliaetta, was walking his two dogs when police said he and the animals were driven eastbound in his silver 2019 Chrysler Pacifica. Police didn't specify who drove the vehicle with Mauney and the dogs inside to a desolate area near Leland near the Washington border. Law enforcement located the abandoned vehicle and said they later found Mauney's body nearby. He didn't appear to know the suspects, police said.

Police found Henderson's body outside of his home in a secluded area near Orofino, which is about 60 miles from the Washington border. Police said Mauney's dogs and a pair of shackles they believe belong to Meade were found at Henderson's house. Police said they believed Henderson knew the suspects but didn't know how well or for how long. Officials said they gave the dogs back to Mauney's family.

Both Meade and Umphenour, who were members of a white supremacist gang, were arrested on Thursday afternoon outside of Twin Falls, approximately 45 miles from the Nevada border. The suspects were taken into custody after a short chase.

A 52-year-old female from Filer was arrested on charges related to Meade's escape. Police said she was booked into the Twin Falls County Jail.

Twin Falls police department arrest Idaho inmate escape Skylar Meade. Twin Falls Police Department

The Clearwater County Coroner's Office and the Nez Perce County Coroner's Office identified the victims. Both causes and manners of death for the two homicides remain under investigation.

The suspects were arraigned on Friday afternoon, according to online records. Each had their bail set at $2 million.