ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.

Mormon who left Wall Street to work for charity blows whistle on what he says is his church's "clandestine hedge fund"

Mormon whistleblower: Church’s investment firm masquerades as charity | 60 Minutes 13:12

Conservationists dive into efforts to protect sperm whales off Caribbean island of Dominica

Sperm whale protection focus of marine sanctuary creation in Caribbean | 60 Minutes 13:30

Conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin wants to open world of classical music, opera to new audiences

Yannick Nézet-Séguin: The 60 Minutes Interview 13:25

Whistleblower David Nielsen speaks out after reporting the Mormon church to IRS in 2019

David Nielsen's experience working for the Mormon church's investment firm 02:48

Inside Cecilia Vega's first 60 Minutes story on sperm whales

Cecilia Vega describes what it was like snorkeling with sperm whales 04:14

First published on May 15, 2023 / 1:01 PM

