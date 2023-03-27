Watch CBS News
60 Minutes Overtime

ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

/ CBS News

Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.

Feel again: Advancements in prosthetics limb technology allow feeling, control

How advancements in prosthetic technology allow feeling, control | 60 Minutes 12:52

Investigation continues after couple became the target of harassment, stalking by eBay employees

The eBay stalking scandal: How a couple became the target of harassment | 60 Minutes 13:05

NBA basketball legend and TV commentator Charles Barkley breaks down success on the court, on the set

Charles Barkley: The 60 Minutes Interview 13:45

Following the breakthroughs in prosthetics

Following the breakthroughs in prosthetics 06:34

Charles Barkley never forgets where he came from

The game that changed Charles Barkley's life 05:06

First published on March 27, 2023 / 1:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.