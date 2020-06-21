ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo on George Floyd's killing, policies during protests and reform for his department; And, pharmaceutical executives face prison time for racketeering, after breaking FDA laws, enticing doctors to boost opioid sales

The Chief, The Opioid Playbook

Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo: The 60 Minutes Interview

Pharma execs used strip clubs, broke FDA laws to boost opioid sales

Alec Burlakoff: The rise and fall of a pharmaceutical opioid sales executive

Insys sales VP explains targeting doctors

