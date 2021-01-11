Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.
ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes
Nancy Pelosi speaks to 60 Minutes about the Capitol riot; Then, President Trump's phone call with Georgia's top election official; And, Jon Wertheim interviews Senator Angus King.
Nancy Pelosi on the riot at the Capitol, Congress' mandate under Joe Biden and the youth in the Democratic party
Georgia secretary of state describes call where Trump pressured him to find evidence of voter fraud
Angus King: An independent in the Senate
Will Congress investigate Trump after he leaves office?
How Georgia secured its presidential and runoff elections
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's account of the riot at the Capitol
Preserving the republic
© 2021 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.