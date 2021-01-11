ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

Nancy Pelosi speaks to 60 Minutes about the Capitol riot; Then, President Trump's phone call with Georgia's top election official; And, Jon Wertheim interviews Senator Angus King.

Nancy Pelosi on the riot at the Capitol, Congress' mandate under Joe Biden and the youth in the Democratic party

Georgia secretary of state describes call where Trump pressured him to find evidence of voter fraud

Angus King: An independent in the Senate

Will Congress investigate Trump after he leaves office?

How Georgia secured its presidential and runoff elections

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's account of the riot at the Capitol

Preserving the republic

