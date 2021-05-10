ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

The Perseverance rover, Ingenuity helicopter, and the search for ancient life on Mars; Then, stories from members of the Ritchie Boys, a secret U.S. WWII intelligence unit bolstered by German-born Jews.

NASA begins search for ancient life on Mars after arrival of Perseverance, Ingenuity spacecrafts

Ritchie Boys: The secret U.S. unit bolstered by German-born Jews who helped the Allies beat Hitler

How NASA flew a drone on Mars

