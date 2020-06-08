ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

This week on 60 Minutes: Sherrilyn Ifill on why George Floyd's death is a tipping point and how America can move forward; Then, San Antonio businesses continue reopening as Texas sees rise in coronavirus cases; And, an Oklahoma child abuse law disproportionately penalizes women.

Sherrilyn Ifill: Why George Floyd's killing is a tipping point and how America can move forward

San Antonio businesses on the long road back from the coronavirus pandemic

Failure to protect: How an Oklahoma child abuse law treats women differently than men

