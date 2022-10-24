ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes
Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.
Dominion Voting Systems CEO speaks out against conspiracy theories
American Prairie: Creating a huge new nature reserve in Montana
Ina Garten's calming culinary empire
Vote by mail: How one Colorado county secures its ballots
Why American Prairie doesn't plan to lobby Congress for a new national park
Viewers react to 60 Minutes' report on Bucha, Ukraine
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.