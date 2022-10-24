Sacheen Littlefeather's sisters claim she is not Native American

Former Minneapolis cop pleads guilty in George Floyd killing

Early voting turnout breaking records two weeks before Election Day

Clarence Thomas temporarily shields Graham from testifying in Georgia probe

Teen pleads guilty to Michigan school shooting that left 4 students dead

Rishi Sunak will be the U.K.'s new prime minister

Trump could be called to testify as company goes on trial

U.S. charges Chinese nationals with schemes to steal info, punish critics

2 killed in shooting at St. Louis high school; gunman also killed

ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

Why American Prairie doesn't plan to lobby Congress for a new national park

Vote by mail: How one Colorado county secures its ballots

Dominion Voting Systems CEO speaks out against conspiracy theories

