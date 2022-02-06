Live

ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

2/6/2022: Death in Training, Breaking Point, Canada’s Unmarked Graves
2/6/2022: Death in Training, Breaking Point, ... 42:55

Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.

Military vehicle training accidents, many fatal, reveal faulty equipment, poor training

Investigating military training deaths 13:27

Staff shortages, COVID patients pushing hospitals to breaking point

Shorthanded hospitals pushed to brink by COVI... 13:23

Canada's unmarked graves: How residential schools carried out "cultural genocide" against indigenous children

The dark legacy of Canada's residential schoo... 13:31

COVID in the maternity ward

The pandemic's effect on maternity wards 05:41



