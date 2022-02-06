ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

18 people rescued from ice floe in Lake Erie

U.S. star Mikaela Shiffrin out early in giant slalom at Olympics

Alvin Kamara arrested after Pro Bowl for alleged beating in nightclub

Navy SEAL candidate who died after Hell Week identified

Bicyclist falls to her death from rising drawbridge in Florida

Spotify CEO: We're sticking with Joe Rogan despite controversy

First lady acknowledges free community college is dead, for now

As Russia and U.S. add firepower, can a diplomacy blitz spare Ukraine?

The pandemic's effect on maternity wards

COVID in the maternity ward

