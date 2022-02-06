ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes
Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.
Military vehicle training accidents, many fatal, reveal faulty equipment, poor training
Staff shortages, COVID patients pushing hospitals to breaking point
Canada's unmarked graves: How residential schools carried out "cultural genocide" against indigenous children
COVID in the maternity ward
