ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

How a risky bet on experimental biotechnology led to a COVID-19 vaccine
Justice Defenders: The organization teaching prisoners in Africa how to defend themselves in court
Lalibela: 11 churches, each sculpted out of a single block of stone 800 years ago
How COVID-19 transformed the Kenyan court system
A pilgrimage to Lalibela for Christmas
