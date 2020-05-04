ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

This week on 60 Minutes: Americans unemployed by coronavirus share their stories; Then, small, medium-sized farmers on edge while trade war bailout money goes to some surprising recipients; And, rural Texas hospitals and clinics are going broke.

The Jobless, Where Did the Money Go?, The State of Texas

Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.

Stories of Americans suddenly jobless from the coronavirus pandemic

Why are hundreds of people in big cities receiving bailout money meant for farmers?

Doctor, nurse practitioner dipping into own pockets to provide rural health care in Texas

Coronavirus: How Texas' digital divide hampers healthcare

Most trade war relief aid bypassed small & medium farms

Sen. Grassley: I tried to limit farm subsidy recipients

Lesley Stahl shares her personal battle with coronavirus

