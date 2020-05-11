Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.
ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes
This week on 60 Minutes: How dishonest politics upended a coronavirus researcher's funding; Then, examining Amazon's treatment of its workers; And, Ghost Guns: build-it-yourself firearms.
How Amazon is handling the coronavirus pandemic
Amazon worker: At least 600 Amazon employees stricken by coronavirus
Why it matters that the NIH canceled a coronavirus research grant
© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.