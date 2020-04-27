ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

This week on 60 Minutes: How GM and Ford switched from building vehicles to making medical supplies; Then, using artificial intelligence to track the coronavirus pandemic; And, protecting the U.S. military from coronavirus.

How Ford and GM joined the fight against the coronavirus

The computer algorithm that was among the first to detect the coronavirus outbreak

Fighting an unseen enemy: How the military is protecting itself from the coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus: The hidden pain and sorrow of dying at home

COVID-19 victims' stories: Tim Liszewski

From vehicles to ventilators, Ford and GM take on coronavirus

From the 60 Minutes archives: Mandy Patinkin on playing Saul Berenson

Single mom laid off due to coronavirus finds way to help neighbors in need

