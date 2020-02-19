Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.
ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes
This week on 60 Minutes: Australia's bushfires show drastic effects of climate change, Scott Pelley reports on why President Trump asked Ukraine to look into a DNC "server" and CrowdStrike, and we go behind the scenes of 2020's "West Side Story" revival.
Climate change's role in Australia's fires
President Trump, CrowdStrike and "the server"
"West Side Story": The 2020 take on a Broadway classic
Australia's bushfires impact a 60 Minutes team
Former Australian PM calls party colleagues' conduct over climate change "idiotic"
