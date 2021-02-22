ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

Judges say it's time for more security in the face of mounting violence; Then, Holding Syrian President Bashar Assad and his regime accountable for war crimes; And, QAnon's corrosive impact on the U.S.

2/21/2021: Attack on the Judiciary, Handcuffed to the Truth, QAnon
2/21/2021: Attack on the Judiciary, Handcuffe... 43:14

Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.

Federal judges call for increased security after threats jump 400% and one judge's son is killed

Judges ask for better protection 13:25

The evidence of Syrian President Bashar Assad and his regime's legacy of war crimes

Assad and his regime's war crimes 13:21

QAnon's corrosive impact on the U.S.

QAnon's corrosive impact on the U.S. 13:31

U.S. Judge Esther Salas tells her story on 60 Minutes

Attacks on the judicial branch 03:10

An activist shines light on Syria's decade of civil war

Shining a light on Syria's civil war 07:38

An update on the Lincoln Project

An update on the Lincoln Project 00:49


© 2021 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.