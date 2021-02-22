ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.
Judges say it's time for more security in the face of mounting violence; Then, Holding Syrian President Bashar Assad and his regime accountable for war crimes; And, QAnon's corrosive impact on the U.S.
Federal judges call for increased security after threats jump 400% and one judge's son is killed
The evidence of Syrian President Bashar Assad and his regime's legacy of war crimes
QAnon's corrosive impact on the U.S.
U.S. Judge Esther Salas tells her story on 60 Minutes
An activist shines light on Syria's decade of civil war
An update on the Lincoln Project
