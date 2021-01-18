Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.
ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes
How Washington is bolstering security for the inauguration; Then, former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund's account of the Capitol assault; And, Washington Football Team QB Alex Smith's comeback from nearly losing his leg.
Securing the Capitol for the Biden-Harris Inauguration
How did rioters breach the U.S. Capitol on January 6?
Washington Football Team QB Alex Smith's comeback from nearly losing his leg
How DHS plans to secure the Biden Inauguration
States prepare for violence ahead of Inauguration Day
Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith describes his NFL comeback
Preparing for an inauguration day like no other
© 2021 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.