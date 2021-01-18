ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

How Washington is bolstering security for the inauguration; Then, former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund's account of the Capitol assault; And, Washington Football Team QB Alex Smith's comeback from nearly losing his leg.

1/17/2021: Against All Enemies, The Threat, The Comeback
1/17/2021: Against All Enemies, The Threat, T... 43:17

Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.

Securing the Capitol for the Biden-Harris Inauguration

Securing the Capitol for the inauguration 13:30

How did rioters breach the U.S. Capitol on January 6?

Steven Sund on the Capitol assault 13:38

Washington Football Team QB Alex Smith's comeback from nearly losing his leg

NFL QB Alex Smith: The 60 Minutes Interview 13:27

How DHS plans to secure the Biden Inauguration

Protecting the inauguration 01:18

States prepare for violence ahead of Inauguration Day

Michigan girds for Inauguration Day violence 04:14

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith describes his NFL comeback

Alex Smith describes his NFL comeback 05:16

Preparing for an inauguration day like no other

An inauguration day like no other 00:39

