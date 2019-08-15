Warrants suggest companies targeted in ICE raids knowingly hired undocumented immigrants

Miami — Newly unsealed search warrants suggest the companies targeted in last week's Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids in Mississippi knowingly hired undocumented immigrants. The evidence against the five poultry companies includes instances of workers wearing "electronic monitoring ankle bracelets" like those federal authorities place on immigrants without work permits. Another worker who used an assumed name who was told to "quit and reapply."

During the raids, 680 workers were detained.

Employers can be fined up to nearly $20,000 per undocumented worker, but none have been fined yet. CBS News has learned undocumented workers have started receiving fines, like one for nearly $500.

CBS News contributor Maria Elena Salinas sat down with Mike Hurst, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi, and asked why the employers who hired undocumented immigrants haven't been prosecuted.

"Well, in these type of investigations, part of it is executing these criminal search warrants," Hurst said. "We executed search warrants and we got evidence and we prosecuted. but I can't tell you specifically how long it's gonna take."

A Syracuse University research group found only 11 people were prosecuted over the span of a year.