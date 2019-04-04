ICE agents arrest 280 people at tech repair company in Texas

Allen, Texas -- Immigration agents have arrested nearly 300 people at a North Texas technology company in what authorities say is one of the largest enforcement actions of its kind in a decade. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says federal agents arrested 280 workers Wednesday at CVE Technology Group in Allen, a city about 15 miles northeast of Dallas.

The company refurbishes and repairs telecommunications equipment like cell phones and other electronic devices, CBS station KTVT reports.

The federal agency says the technology repair company employees were working in the United States illegally, but did not release details of who was detained.

ICE says it began auditing the employment document of workers at CVE Technology after receiving tips that the business was knowingly hiring people not authorized to work in the country.

CVE employee Yessenia Ponce described the raid as "crazy" to KERA News , and said people were screaming.

KTVT spoke with one man whose fiancée was among those detained Wednesday. Edgar Arrubla said she is from Colombia and here in the U.S. on a tourist visa, but she's not authorized to work here.

He said they're scheduled to get married in May.

"I feel scared, really scared right now about what might happen to her," said Arrubla.

KTVT asked if any managers at the firm were detained today, but officials wouldn't comment on that.