“I felt that there could be other victims,” says church whistleblower

Siobhan O'Connor, the former assistant to Bishop Richard Malone of Buffalo, tells Bill Whitaker why she leaked hundreds of documents she had copied from diocese's confidential files. The documents offer an extraordinary window into the bishop's decisions about priests accused of abuse, indicating he had allowed some to stay in ministry. The devout O'Connor professes love for her church and her bishop, but says that what she saw left her no other choice than to go public. "The reality of what I saw left me with no other option, because at the end of my life, I'm not going to answer to Bishop Malone. I am going to answer to God," she tells Whitaker.