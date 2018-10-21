Hurricane Willa grows rapidly off Pacific coast of Mexico

MEXICO CITY — A newly formed hurricane is rapidly gaining force off Mexico's Pacific coast and forecasters say it could reach Category 4 status before hitting land by midweek along a stretch of shore between Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan.

Hurricane Willa was about 240 miles southwest of the port city of Manzanillo early Sunday with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its 5 a.m. ET advisory that Willa will strengthen over the next day to become a major hurricane by Monday morning. It's expected to near the coast by Tuesday night.

National Hurricane Center

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Vicente appeared to be a less potent threat further south. Forecasters said it could near the central Pacific coast late Tuesday.

It was located about 115 miles southeast of Puerto Angel with winds of 50 mph.