Hurricane Maria pounds Caribbean, targets Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands

Hurricane Maria is slamming the Caribbean as a powerful storm. It made landfall Monday night on the island of Dominica with Category 5 strength.

Dominica's prime minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, said there were reports of "widespread devastation" throughout the small island. He said the storm's winds ripped the roofs off his home as well as many other buildings. There were no immediate reports of deaths, but Skerrit said he would assess the damage when the storm has passed.

Maria is targeting other islands that did not get the full fury of Hurricane Irma earlier this month. Those islands include St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The "potentially catastrophic" hurricane was located about 110 miles southeast of St. Croix on Monday afternoon, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

NASA Earth

Authorities in Puerto Rico, which faces the possibility of a direct hit, warned that people in wooden or flimsy homes should find safe shelter before the storm's expected arrival on Wednesday.

"You have to evacuate. Otherwise, you're going to die. I don't know how to make this any clearer," said Hector Pesquera, the island's public safety commissioner.

Gov. Ricardo Rossello said Puerto Rico had 500 shelters capable of taking in up to 133,000 people in a worst-case scenario. He said the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) was ready to bring drinking water and help restore power immediately after the storm.

"This is going to impact all of Puerto Rico with a force and violence that we haven't seen for several generations," he said. "We're going to lose a lot of infrastructure in Puerto Rico. We're going to have to rebuild."

Follow along below for live updates on the storm. All times are Eastern unless otherwise noted.

5:00 p.m.: National Hurricane Center says "potentially catastrophic" Maria expected to pass close to the U.S.

The National Hurricane Center said "potentially catastrophic" Maria is expected to pass near the U.S. Virgin Islands on Tuesday night and over Puerto Rico on Wednesday.

As of 5 p.m., the storm had maximum sustained winds of 165 miles per hour.

The hurricane center also warned that preparations for "life-threatening storm surge" and "rainfall flooding and destruction winds" should be completed as soon as possible. Storm surge of 6 to 9 feet could be expected in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The eye of Maria is located about 175 miles southeast of Puerto Rico, and is moving to the west/northwest at 10 mph, the hurricane center said.

Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas have been added to the hurricane watch, meaning hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. The tropical storm warning for Antigua and Barbuda, devastated by Hurricane Irma, has been discontinued.

4:43 p.m.: Dominica's leader thurst into spotlight with social media posts

A dramatic series of social media posts at the height of Hurricane Maria have put the spotlight on the prime minister of the small Caribbean island of Dominica.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit's online messages Monday were the most detailed, and colorful, descriptions of an island just as communications with the outside world were abruptly cut by the storm.

"Rough! Rough! Rough!" the 45-year-old leader wrote at one point. He has since been rescued.

My roof is gone. I am at the complete mercy of the hurricane. House is flooding. Posted by Roosevelt Skerrit on Monday, September 18, 2017

Skerrit's posts drew widespread attention on the tiny island as it was ravaged by the second cyclone to clobber it in the last three years.

A graduate of the University of Mississippi, the prime minister also used social media to give updates and try to raise aid when Tropical Storm Erick devastated the island in 2015.

4:14 p.m.: Maria lashes Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico with rain

Potentially catastrophic Category 5 Hurricane Maria is lashing the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico with rain.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the hurricane was expected to remain an "extremely dangerous" category 4 or 5 hurricane when it passes near or over the Virgin Islands overnight, and Puerto Rico on Wednesday.

2:53 p.m.: First death during Maria confirmed

Officials say one person has died on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe after being hit by a falling tree.

It's the first death attributed to Hurricane Maria, a Category 5 storm.

Authorities say the person did not comply with orders to remain indoors on Tuesday morning. They say two other people are reported missing after their boat sank off La Desirade island, just east of Guadeloupe.

2:47 p.m.: Most internet service out to Dominica

Akamai Technologies, a company that tracks internet status around the world, says most of Dominica's internet service appears to be down. The company says it sees small spikes of activity, but far less than normal on Tuesday.

It says it's possible that the island's electrical system is down.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit posted updates on Facebook after the storm hit overnight, but his posts ceased hours ago. Others also reported difficulties with the island's telephone service.

12:59 p.m.: 25K households lose power in Martinique

About 25,000 households lost electricity and two small towns are without potable water after Hurricane Maria roared past the French island of Martinique.

The head of French civil security, Jacques Witkowski, told reporters in Paris on Tuesday that it was too soon to say whether the French archipelago of Guadeloupe was so lucky. Communications there have been difficult. He says two people suffered minor injuries.

The prefect, or highest French official, of Guadaloupe, Eric Maire, said in a video via Twitter that some roads and homes were flooded and heavy rain is expected to continue. He told island residents to "remain inside" amid the flood threat and warnings by forecasters of possible landslides.

France is upping its manpower in the region, with two flights taking off on Tuesday, the first carrying 160 firefighters and military personnel to Martinique.

Lionel Chamoiseau/AFP/Getty

12:30 p.m.: Families anxiously await updates from Dominica

Family and friends of people studying at Ross University School of Medicine in Dominica are anxiously trying to find news of their loved ones following the passage of Hurricane Maria.

The school says there is widespread loss of communication on the island.

Many messages posted on Facebook by friends and family say they have been unable to talk to students since late Monday evening as the storm approached.

One woman says her husband spoke to their daughter at 6 p.m. as the storm was in full force. She wrote that her daughter was "very scared but safe with friends." But she has not heard from her since.

12:21 p.m.: Florida governor urges residents to watch Maria

Florida Gov. Rick Scott says his state's citizens should carefully monitor Hurricane Maria, which is forecast to veer out into the Atlantic and miss the state. But Scott reminded people on Tuesday that Hurricane Irma's path shifted as it approached the U.S., causing devastation to the state.

Scott encouraged people to restock their hurricane kits, buy water and have an evacuation plan. About 2 percent of the state's electric customers are still without power due to Irma, he said.

11:52 a.m.: Virgin Islands expect direct hit from Maria

U.S. Virgin Islands Gov. Kenneth Mapp says that the track of Hurricane Maria has shifted and the eye is now expected to pass over the southwestern tip of St. Croix.

That means parts of the island are expected to experience the full force of the storm's winds that have now reached 160 mph. Conditions are expected to deteriorate Tuesday night with the approach of the "extremely, extremely dangerous hurricane."

The Virgin Islands are already reeling from Hurricane Irma, which passed over the islands of St. Thomas and St. John.

Mapp warned that Maria is expected to bring up to 12 inches of rain to St. John.

National Hurricane Center

11:19 a.m.: Maria on track for Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico

Forecasters are describing Hurricane Maria as "potentially catastrophic" as it heads toward the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said at 11 a.m. that the "extremely dangerous" Category 5 storm is on a forecast track approaching the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico between Tuesday night and Wednesday.

The top sustained winds of the storm are near 160 mph and the Miami-based center says some fluctuations in intensity are likely over the coming days. The eye of Maria is about 115 miles west of Guadeloupe and about 150 miles southeast of St. Croix. The major hurricane is moving to the west-northwest at 10 mph.