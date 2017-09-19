Hurricane Maria pounds Caribbean, targets U.S. islands

Hurricane Maria is slamming the Caribbean as a powerful storm. It made landfall Monday night on the island of Dominica with Category 5 strength.

Maria is targeting other islands that did not get the full fury of Hurricane Irma earlier this month. Those islands include St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

The public safety chief in Puerto Rico told people in the path of the storm, "You have to evacuate. Otherwise you're going to die."

Follow along below for live updates on the storm. All times are Eastern unless otherwise noted.

11:52 a.m.: Virgin Islands expect direct hit from Maria

U.S. Virgin Islands Gov. Kenneth Mapp says that the track of Hurricane Maria has shifted and the eye is now expected to pass over the southwestern tip of St. Croix.

That means parts of the island are expected to experience the full force of the storm's winds that have now reached 160 mph. Conditions are expected to deteriorate Tuesday night with the approach of the "extremely, extremely dangerous hurricane."

The Virgin Islands are already reeling from Hurricane Irma, which passed over the islands of St. Thomas and St. John.

Mapp warned that Maria is expected to bring up to 12 inches of rain to St. John.

National Hurricane Center

11:19 a.m.: Maria on track for Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico

Forecasters are describing Hurricane Maria as "potentially catastrophic" as it heads toward the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said at 11 a.m. that the "extremely dangerous" Category 5 storm is on a forecast track approaching the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico between Tuesday night and Wednesday.

The top sustained winds of the storm are near 160 mph and the Miami-based center says some fluctuations in intensity are likely over the coming days. The eye of Maria is about 115 miles west of Guadeloupe and about 150 miles southeast of St. Croix. The major hurricane is moving to the west-northwest at 10 mph.