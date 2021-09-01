Live

Ida lashes Northeast with tornadoes and severe flooding

By Errol Barnett

Tornadoes hit Maryland as Ida heads north
Three days after Ida devastated the Gulf Coast of Louisiana and Mississippi, remnants of the storm are still causing dangerous weather for millions. Tornadoes have been spotted in Maryland as the storm heads north, and flash flood watches are in effect for much of the northeast as Ida dumps buckets of rain. 

A tornado in Annapolis knocked down power lines and damaged a high school stadium and small businesses. Emergency crews are rushing to plug several gas leaks. 

Comcast utility workers survey the damage from a tornado on West Street in Annapolis, Maryland on September 1, 2021. The remnants of Hurricane Ida spawned a tornado that touched down in Annapolis, Maryland, on Wednesday afternoon. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Elsewhere in Maryland, heavy rains made driving difficult after some parts of the state received up to three inches of rain. A school bus trapped in fast-rising flood water had to be evacuated. Rescue crews had to bail out a flooded apartment complex, where personal belongings floated outside. 

In western Pennsylvania, heavy rains led to flooded roads and forced families to evacuate their homes. Just outside of Pittsburgh, 41 passengers were rescued from a school bus by boat. 

Severe flooding caused mud slides that destroyed 20 homes and prompted dozens of emergency evacuations in southern Virginia.

Errol Barnett is a transportation correspondent for CBS News based in New York.

