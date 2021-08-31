Ida death toll rises to 4

At least four people have died from the effects of Hurricane Ida. Two deaths in Louisiana and two in Mississippi have been blamed on the storm, which made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane.

One male drowned after he tried to drive through floodwaters in New Orleans, the Louisiana Department of Health said Monday. His age was not given.

Another person was found dead after law enforcement received reports that someone was injured from a fallen tree in Prairieville, Louisiana, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. The state health department said a 60-year-old man died in Ascension Parish when a tree fell on his home.

Two more people were killed Monday when a portion of highway collapsed near Lucedale, Mississippi, officials said. Biloxi Highway Patrol said extreme rainfall led to the collapse of both lanes of Highway 26, making the roadway "completely impassable." At least 10 others were injured in the incident.

More than a million are still without power in the region after Hurricane Ida slammed the Gulf Coast over the weekend. Officials said it could be weeks before electricity is restored.