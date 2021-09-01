Hurricane Ida death count grows to 6

Two electrical workers in Alabama were killed while repairing power lines downed by Hurricane Ida, Pike Electric confirmed Wednesday, bringing the storm's death toll to six. The news comes as southern states continue to recover from the storm's damage.

"We are continuing to investigate a tragic accident that occurred in Alabama yesterday that evidently took the life of two of our employees," Pike Electric Vice President James Banner said in a statement Wednesday. "Our prayers are with each of their families."

Ida, which made landfall in Port Fourchon, Louisiana, on Sunday, left more than a million residents in that state and others without power. Crews are racing to repair downed lines as forecasters are predicting that some parts of the state will see a heat index value — a measurement of how temperature really feels — of up to 106 degrees, triggering two heat advisories. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has encouraged residents to stay alert while making repairs from the storm's damage as conditions could still be dangerous.

The storm killed four other people. One person died after a tree fell on their home in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, the sheriff's office announced. In New Orleans, a man died trying to drive through floodwaters, according to the state's health department. Two people died in George County, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency announced Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in St. Tammany's Parish, Louisiana, a 71-year-old man was reportedly killed by an alligator while moving through floodwaters. The death could be characterized as storm-related after an investigation by the local sheriff's office is complete.

At least 1,300 people have been rescued in Louisiana and Mississippi, according to state officials.

Ida has weakened but continues to move up the East Coast as a dangerous storm.