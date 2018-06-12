CBSN
CBS/AP June 12, 2018, 10:51 AM

Hurricane Bud grows into Category 4 storm as it eyes Mexico's Baja California

MEXICO CITY -- Hurricane Bud grew into a Category 4 storm with winds of 130 mph off Mexico's Pacific coast on Tuesday. Forecasters said they expect cooler waters to rob most of its punch before a potential collision with resorts of the southern Baja California peninsula.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Bud was centered about 350 miles south-southeast of Cabo San Lucas at the tip of the Baja peninsula and it was moving northwest at 7 mph.

The hurricane center said the storm was about 230 miles southwest of Cabo Corrientes, near Puerto Vallarta.

Hurricane Bud is seen in an infrared satellite image capture at 9:30 a.m. ET on June 12, 2018.

NOAA

Forecasters said Bud is heading toward cooler waters and is likely to fall below hurricane force by Wednesday night, then approach the southern Baja as a tropical storm late Thursday.

The center said the hurricane's core still could generate dangerous heavy surf and rip currents over the coming days.

Rainfall of 3 to 6 inches, with isolated patches of 10 inches, was possible over much of that region into Tuesday afternoon.

A graphic from the National Weather Service shows Hurricane Bud's projected path as of 5 a.m. ET on June 12, 2018. Times displayed are MT.

National Weather Service
