Hurricane Bud grows into Category 4 storm as it eyes Mexico's Baja California

MEXICO CITY -- Hurricane Bud grew into a Category 4 storm with winds of 130 mph off Mexico's Pacific coast on Tuesday. Forecasters said they expect cooler waters to rob most of its punch before a potential collision with resorts of the southern Baja California peninsula.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Bud was centered about 350 miles south-southeast of Cabo San Lucas at the tip of the Baja peninsula and it was moving northwest at 7 mph.

The hurricane center said the storm was about 230 miles southwest of Cabo Corrientes, near Puerto Vallarta.

Forecasters said Bud is heading toward cooler waters and is likely to fall below hurricane force by Wednesday night, then approach the southern Baja as a tropical storm late Thursday.

The center said the hurricane's core still could generate dangerous heavy surf and rip currents over the coming days.

Rainfall of 3 to 6 inches, with isolated patches of 10 inches, was possible over much of that region into Tuesday afternoon.