Hurricane Aletta weakening rapidly, now a Category 2 storm

The Pacific's first named hurricane, Aletta, weakened rapidly to a Category 2 storm on Saturday. The storm, which is located more than 500 miles off the coast of Mexico's Baja California coast, poses no threat to land.

The storm formed weeks earlier before June 26, the average date of the first eastern Pacific hurricane.

The center said swells generated by Aletta would begin to hit portions of mainland Mexico and the west coast of Baja California Sur and continue through the weekend, likely causing "life-threatening surf and rip current conditions."

There is a tropical depression that could strengthen to a hurricane while moving northwest toward the West Coast of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center said. There's a low chance there will be tropical storm-force winds at some locations along the coast of Mexico through Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said.