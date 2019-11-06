Air Force member goes missing during training jump over Gulf of Mexico

A member of the U.S. Air Force went missing during a training jump over the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday. The Air Force said in a statement Wednesday morning crews were still searching for the airman.

The Air Force said the airman "exited a C-130 aircraft" over the Gulf of Mexico about 4 miles south of Hurlburt Field in the Florida Panhandle. The airman was from the 24th Special Operations Wing based at the airfield, which is the headquarters for Air Force Special Operations Command.

No other details were released about the airman. The Air Force, Coast Guard and the Army were involved in the search, the Air Force said.

The incident was under investigation, the Air Force said.