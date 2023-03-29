Human remains found in Illinois storage unit identified as those of former police chief; woman charged with murder

Human remains found in a west central Illinois storage unit have been identified as those of a former police chief.

The remains discovered last fall are those of Richard R. Young, 71, the former Maquon village police chief, the Knox County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Maquon is about 150 miles southwest of Chicago.

Marcy Oglesby, 50, of Maquon has been charged with first-degree murder and concealing the death of a person in the case. She has pleaded not guilty. Oglesby remains in custody at the Knox County Jail.

The sheriff's office received confirmation of the identity Tuesday after taking DNA from the decomposed remains and comparing it to samples from Young's relatives.

The remains were found Oct. 7, 2022, at Roberts Self Storage in Maquon after Knox County deputies responded to a complaint about an odor coming from the storage unit.

Oglesby claimed that the smell was from an opossum that had previously died in the unit, WQAD-TV reported. Eventually Oglesby admitted that there was a body inside a large box she had previously refused to open for police.

It's not clear how Young died, but WQAD reported that a toxicology report showed that a high level of a toxic chemical commonly found in eyedrops was found in Young's system.

Knox County Sheriff's Department Detective Jeremy Moore testified last month that Oglesby had reportedly been in a relationship with Young, CBS affiliate WHFB-TV reported.

"It's hard to wrap your head around that somebody could be so evil," Young's former sister-in-law Denise Kruzan told WQAD.

Anyone who has any information about the case is asked to contact the Knox County Sheriff's Office at (309) 345-3733.