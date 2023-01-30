A hiker found a human skull in a Phoenix park 2 weeks ago. Authorities have now discovered more remains and closed the park.

Portions of South Mountain Park and Preserve in Phoenix have been temporarily closed as investigators search for evidence in a homicide, police said Sunday.

A hiker reported finding a human skull at the preserve on Jan. 14.

During a search Saturday, police said detectives located additional human remains and those have been turned over to the Maricopa County Forensic Medical Center.

Due to signs of trauma appearing on the skull, police said the death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police said detectives are actively following up on all leads and working with the county medical examiner's office to identify the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers).

Last November, CBS affiliate KPHO-TV reported the remains of 80-year-old Roberta Braden were found in a remote area of South Mountain. She had been missing for nearly six months.

According to its website, South Mountain Park and Preserve is more than 16,000 acres, making it one of the largest city-managed parks in the nation. Covering three mountain ranges, it has more than 50 miles of trails for hiking, horseback riding and mountain biking.