Human remains found under concrete behind home of Disney worker missing since 2015

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Authorities have uncovered human remains under concrete in the backyard of a Disney worker who disappeared in 2015. Though Michael Shaver has been missing for three years, he was only recently reported missing, Crimesider previously reported.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, a friend of Michael Shaver, 35, recently contacted them and said he and Shaver's family were concerned because they haven't heard from him since 2015. Authorities went to the monorail mechanic's home on Feb. 16 and his 35-year-old wife Laurie Shaver allowed investigators to search the home.

Shaver told them she hadn't seen him since 2015 either. According to the sheriff's office, Laurie Shaver initially allowed the deputies to look inside the residence, but later stopped cooperating and asked for a lawyer.

Lake County sheriff's deputies noticed what seemed like new concrete near a fire pit in the backyard. They asked to bring in a cadaver dog but she refused. They returned with a warrant and dug up an arm bone Friday.

"We eventually made our way to a fire pit area in the back of the home and it had ... it was just a shoddy concrete job, poured around this fire pit, so we began focusing our efforts there, and I can tell you we found what appears to be a bone that is consistent with that of a human upper arm bone," Lt. John Herrell with the Lake County Sheriff's Office told CBS affiliate WKMG.

The Orlando Sentinel reports they found more remains over the weekend along with some articles of clothing. The remains have been sent to the medical examiner's office for identification.

Laurie Shaver has been named a person of interest, reports WKMG. She told the station last month, "I have no comment and you can reach out to my attorney."

Her attorney, Jeffrey Wiggs, said they are letting the Lake County Sheriff's Office conduct its investigation and they have not obstructed or interfered with the case.

Investigators set up tents in the area and slowly sifted through the dirt to look for any evidence or clues.

WKMG reported that records show that Shaver was arrested on a domestic violence charge in 2014 after an incident involving his wife. The two were arguing about a home repair project and the altercation turned physical, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The wife told deputies that Shaver grabbed her by her arm and pushed her into a wall, leaving her with bruises on both biceps, the report said.

According to the station, authorizes said that during the fight, either Shaver or his wife grabbed a gun and the two struggled over it. Deputies said Shaver had a laceration on the top of his head from where his wife hit him with the firearm.

That gun and another firearm were reportedly confiscated from the home.

Deputies said two young children witnessed the fight, and records show the domestic violence charge was eventually dropped, reports WKMG.