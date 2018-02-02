Hulu's trailer for Stephen King's "Castle Rock" is full of Easter eggs

"Castle Rock" is coming to the Super Bowl, but you don't have to wait until Sunday to see the new trailer for the Hulu series set in a universe built around Stephen King stories, writes Chris E. Hayner of GameSpot. The teaser that will air during the big game has arrived, and it's loaded with references to King's various works.

The series will follow Henry Deaver (Andre Holland) as he comes to the fictional Maine town of Castle Rock after receiving a call from Shawshank Prison, otherwise known as the setting of "The Shawshank Redemption." In that town, characters from throughout King's wide range of novels interact -- and based on this trailer, so do the casts of his films.

Both Sissy Spacek ("Carrie") and Bill Skarsgard ("It") are featured in the teaser, though neither look to be in character. The former comes face-to-face with a blood-drenched German shepherd -- which harkens back to "Cujo," though that menacing dig was a St. Bernard -- while Skarsgard's character seems to be an inmate of Shawshank.

The entire 40-second clip is filled with haunting imagery, whether its children in scary masks, a woman appearing to jump to her death, a shot of the sewers should remind any horror fan of Pennywise's abode, or blood swirling down a drain. "I think that something terrible is going to happen," Spacek's character Ruth Deaver says. "It's happening."

"Castle Rock," which is produced by JJ Abrams and also stars Melanie Lynskey, Scott Glenn, Jane Levy, and Terry O'Quinn, does not have a release date yet. However, Hulu promises it will debut this summer.