Nearly 330,000 smoke alarms sold by HSN recalled because they may not work

About 328,000 smoke alarms sold nationwide and online by the Home Shopping Network — or as it now calls itself, HSN — are being recalled because the products can malfunction and fail to alert users of a fire, posing the risk of smoke inhalation or death, a federal safety agency said on Thursday.

Three61, the Palm Harbor, Florida-based company that imported the alarms, has received eight reports of the detectors failing to activate in the presence of smoke, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Further, smoke sensitivity tests performed on the alarms by CPSC found one failed to sound when exposed to smoke.

The recall involves Samurai-branded white-and-silver plastic mini smoke alarms, model number SM1, which is indicated on the packaging.

Recalled Samurai Mini Smoke Alarm — front U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Made in China, the alarms were sold through HSN nationwide and online from July 2020 through November 2024 for between $40 and $50, the notice stated.

Measuring at about 2.5 by 2.5 by 2.5 inches, the mini alarms sold in packs of two or three and came with lithium-ion batteries, adhesive stickers, screws, mounting plates and an instruction manual. The word "smoke" appears on the front of the alarm below a button and "installed on" appears on the back. As mentioned, the model number is located on the product packaging.

People who purchased the recalled alarms should contact the company for a replacement.

To register, write "Recalled" with a permanent marker on the smoke alarm and submit a photo of the marked product to the recall website at www.samuraibrands.com/recall. Consumers are advised to keep the recalled smoke alarms installed until receiving the replacement alarm.