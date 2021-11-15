Live

Watch CBSN Live

Howard University reaches agreement with students who protested housing conditions

By Zoe Christen Jones

/ CBS News

In-person classes resume at Howard University
In-person classes resume at Howard University... 06:08

Howard University has reached an agreement with students protesters who complained of poor housing conditions, the school announced Monday. The students claimed mold, roaches and mice are common inside the university's dorms.

The university said its president, Dr. Wayne Frederick, would share a more detailed message on the agreement later Monday. The details of the agreement were not immediately available.

Students spent several weeks occupying the university's social hub, demanding improved housing conditions and students be named to the board of trustees.

The student protesters celebrated the agreement on Monday, calling it a victory for both current and future students. "We spent 33 days challenging the Howard University administration," one student said in a news conference Monday. "We spent 33 days saying that not only did our lives mattered, that our voices mattered and our concerns mattered... We came, we saw, we declared and we won."

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates. 

Howard University
Howard University students protest the mistreatment of students at the hands of university administration in Washington, D.C., on, October 25, 2021. Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty


Download our Free App

For Breaking News & Analysis Download the Free CBS News app

First published on November 15, 2021 / 12:31 PM

© 2021 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.