Howard University reaches agreement with students who protested housing conditions

Howard University has reached an agreement with students protesters who complained of poor housing conditions, the school announced Monday. The students claimed mold, roaches and mice are common inside the university's dorms.

The university said its president, Dr. Wayne Frederick, would share a more detailed message on the agreement later Monday. The details of the agreement were not immediately available.

Students spent several weeks occupying the university's social hub, demanding improved housing conditions and students be named to the board of trustees.

The student protesters celebrated the agreement on Monday, calling it a victory for both current and future students. "We spent 33 days challenging the Howard University administration," one student said in a news conference Monday. "We spent 33 days saying that not only did our lives mattered, that our voices mattered and our concerns mattered... We came, we saw, we declared and we won."

Howard University students protest the mistreatment of students at the hands of university administration in Washington, D.C., on, October 25, 2021. Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty



