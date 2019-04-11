How will Game of Thrones end?

When "60 Minutes" correspondent Anderson Cooper spoke with "Game of Thrones" stars ahead of the show's final season premiere, he asked the question on everyone's mind: How does it end?

Although some actors were coy, some shared what they thought about the series finale.

"It questions everything, which I love," Peter Dinklage said. "It really makes you question yourself, I think."

For more insight, watch the video above.

"60 Minutes'" look behind the scenes of "Game of Thrones" will air Sunday, April 14 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

The video above was edited by Will Croxton.