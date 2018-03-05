CBSN
CBS News March 5, 2018, 6:55 PM

How to watch the Texas primaries

  • What: Live coverage of Texas' Republican and Democratic primaries for the 2018 midterm elections
  • Date: Tuesday, March 6, 2018
  • When: All polls close by 9 p.m. ET
  • Online: Watch the live stream on CBSN

Who are the Senate candidates?

The Democrats:

  • Beto O'Rourke
  • Edward Kimbrough
  • Sema Hernandez

The Republicans: 

  • Incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz 
  • Bruce Jacobson, Jr.
  • Geraldine Sam
  • Mary Miller
  • Stefano de Stefano

Who are the gubernatorial candidates?

The Democrats:

  • Adrian Ocegueda
  • Andrew White
  • Cedric Davis, Sr.
  • Grady Yarbrough
  • James Jolly Clark
  • Jeffrey Payne
  • Joe Mumbach
  • Lupe Valdez
  • Tom Wakely

The Republicans: 

  • Incumbent Greg Abbott
  • Barbara Krueger

Who are the Texas Land Commissioner candidates?

The Democrats:

  • Tex Morgan
  • Miguel Suazo

The Republicans:

  • Incumbent George P. Bush
  • Jerry Patterson
  • Rick Range
  • Davey Edwards

Who are the 7th Congressional District Candidates?

The Democrats:

  • Laura Moser
  • Lizzie Panill Fletcher 
  • James Cargas
  • Alex Triantaphyillis 
  • Jason Westin
  • Ivan Sanchez
  • Joshua Butler

The Republicans:

  • Incumbent John Culberson
  • Edward Ziegler

Who are the 32nd Congressional District Candidates? 

The Democrats:

  • Brett Schipp
  • Colin Allred
  • Ron Marshall
  • Todd Maternowski
  • Ed Meier
  • Lillian Salerno
  • George Rodriguez

The Republicans: 

  • Incumbent Pete Sessions
  • Paul Brown
