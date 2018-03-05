How to watch the Texas primaries:
- What: Live coverage of Texas' Republican and Democratic primaries for the 2018 midterm elections
- Date: Tuesday, March 6, 2018
- When: All polls close by 9 p.m. ET
- Online: Watch the live stream on CBSN
Who are the Senate candidates?
The Democrats:
- Beto O'Rourke
- Edward Kimbrough
- Sema Hernandez
The Republicans:
- Incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz
- Bruce Jacobson, Jr.
- Geraldine Sam
- Mary Miller
- Stefano de Stefano
Who are the gubernatorial candidates?
The Democrats:
- Adrian Ocegueda
- Andrew White
- Cedric Davis, Sr.
- Grady Yarbrough
- James Jolly Clark
- Jeffrey Payne
- Joe Mumbach
- Lupe Valdez
- Tom Wakely
The Republicans:
- Incumbent Greg Abbott
- Barbara Krueger
Who are the Texas Land Commissioner candidates?
The Democrats:
- Tex Morgan
- Miguel Suazo
The Republicans:
- Incumbent George P. Bush
- Jerry Patterson
- Rick Range
- Davey Edwards
Who are the 7th Congressional District Candidates?
The Democrats:
- Laura Moser
- Lizzie Panill Fletcher
- James Cargas
- Alex Triantaphyillis
- Jason Westin
- Ivan Sanchez
- Joshua Butler
The Republicans:
- Incumbent John Culberson
- Edward Ziegler
Who are the 32nd Congressional District Candidates?
The Democrats:
- Brett Schipp
- Colin Allred
- Ron Marshall
- Todd Maternowski
- Ed Meier
- Lillian Salerno
- George Rodriguez
The Republicans:
- Incumbent Pete Sessions
- Paul Brown